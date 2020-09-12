Misuse of regularisation policy: Applications/stamp papers submitted by Ludhiana’s colony owners to be scrutinised for backdate entries

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:40 IST

Acting on a complaint against the misuse of the regularisation policy by colonisers, the municipal town planner (MTP) has ordered scrutiny of documents and stamp papers for backdate entries.

The assistant town planners (ATP) have also been directed to check the authenticity of the stamp papers with the treasury branch. As per officials, the municipal corporation (MC) had received around 130 applications for regularisation of colonies under the policies floated by the state government on different occasions including the one floated in 2018.

On September 1, RTI activist Kuldeep Sigh Khaira had filed a complaint with chief secretary Vini Mahajan stating that applications for newly-developed colonies had been accepted with backdate entries.

Khaira had stated that only the colonies developed before March 19, 2018, could be regularised under the policy floated by the state government and the department had to dispose of the applications in two months after submission. He had alleged that the applications were pending for over a year now, adding that he would be forced to move the Punjab and Haryana high court if no action was taken on his complaint in 10 days.

Apart from seeking FIRs against the colonisers under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995, Khaira had aso demanded FIRs against officials who accepted the applications. “On checking the date of issuance of stamp papers, authorities can find out whether the applications have been submitted with backdate entries or not,” said Khaira.

MTP Surinder Singh Bindra said, “The department has till November end to dispose of the applications and the ATPs have been directed to verify the documents and stamp papers. Mayor Balkar Sandhu is also keeping a check. FIRs will be lodged against the colonisers if anomalies are found in their applications.”

GLADA razes four illegal colonies

Taking action against construction of illegal colonies, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) razed four colonies that were being developed illegally in Uchi Mangli, Kotla Afgan and Jandiali amid resistance by the colonisers.

Sub-divisional engineer Ashish said, “The team demolished offices of colonisers and a few other buildings in the colonies. Some residents resisted, but police force pacified them.”