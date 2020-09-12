e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Misuse of regularisation policy: Applications/stamp papers submitted by Ludhiana’s colony owners to be scrutinised for backdate entries

Misuse of regularisation policy: Applications/stamp papers submitted by Ludhiana’s colony owners to be scrutinised for backdate entries

The assistant town planners have also been directed to check the authenticity of the stamp papers with the treasury branch

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Acting on a complaint against the misuse of the regularisation policy by colonisers, the municipal town planner (MTP) has ordered scrutiny of documents and stamp papers for backdate entries.

The assistant town planners (ATP) have also been directed to check the authenticity of the stamp papers with the treasury branch. As per officials, the municipal corporation (MC) had received around 130 applications for regularisation of colonies under the policies floated by the state government on different occasions including the one floated in 2018.

On September 1, RTI activist Kuldeep Sigh Khaira had filed a complaint with chief secretary Vini Mahajan stating that applications for newly-developed colonies had been accepted with backdate entries.

Khaira had stated that only the colonies developed before March 19, 2018, could be regularised under the policy floated by the state government and the department had to dispose of the applications in two months after submission. He had alleged that the applications were pending for over a year now, adding that he would be forced to move the Punjab and Haryana high court if no action was taken on his complaint in 10 days.

Apart from seeking FIRs against the colonisers under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995, Khaira had aso demanded FIRs against officials who accepted the applications. “On checking the date of issuance of stamp papers, authorities can find out whether the applications have been submitted with backdate entries or not,” said Khaira.

MTP Surinder Singh Bindra said, “The department has till November end to dispose of the applications and the ATPs have been directed to verify the documents and stamp papers. Mayor Balkar Sandhu is also keeping a check. FIRs will be lodged against the colonisers if anomalies are found in their applications.”

GLADA razes four illegal colonies

Taking action against construction of illegal colonies, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) razed four colonies that were being developed illegally in Uchi Mangli, Kotla Afgan and Jandiali amid resistance by the colonisers.

Sub-divisional engineer Ashish said, “The team demolished offices of colonisers and a few other buildings in the colonies. Some residents resisted, but police force pacified them.”

top news
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In