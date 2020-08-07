MLA Talwar, family test positive in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:49 IST

Congress MLA (Ludhiana East) Sanjay Talwar has become the latest political leader to get infected with Covid-19. His family members, including his wife Meenu Talwar, two sons Kunwar and Kanav, and his brother Ajay Talwar have also tested positive for the virus. His parents, however, are not showing any symptoms as of now and their samples will be collected soon.

The MLA and his family members have been home quarantined at his residence in Ram Nagar area.

As per information, a relative of Talwar had tested positive a few days ago following which the family members got themselves tested.

The MLA’s PA, Kawaljit Bobby, said, “A relative of the MLA had died around 10 days ago following which the family had gathered for his last rites. One of the relatives who had come there, tested positive for the virus two days ago, following which the MLA and his family members got the tests done. The infected persons have mild symptoms and are in home isolation after consulting doctors at Community Health Centre (CHC). The health department has been informed.”

OTHER POLITICOS INFECTED

Councillors Manpreet Grewal, Rakesh Prashar and Sukhdev Sheera, senior Congress leaders Kamaljit Singh Karwal, Ashok Prashar Pappi and the party’s former district president (R) Gurdev Lapran recently tested positive for the virus. Besides, senior BJP leader Gurdev Sharma Debi, Sunil Moudgill and former district president Ravinder Arora had also tested positive.