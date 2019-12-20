e-paper
Home / Cities / MNS legislator’s car falls off RoB onto tracks

MNS legislator’s car falls off RoB onto tracks

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 00:58 IST
A high-end car belonging to Pramod Patil, MLA from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS), fell off a railway overbridge (RoB) onto the railway track, near the Nilaje railway station, on Wednesday night.

The incident took place on the Diva-Panvel route and disrupted train services for about one hour (from 11.30pm to 12.30 pm).

A major tragedy was averted as Padmakar Shelar, 45, a Central Railway(CR) trackman, alerted the railways and mail trains on the route were stopped. Shelar was felicitated by the Railways on Thursday.

Manpada police said Patil’s driver, Khadir Inamdar, was the only person inside the Mustang sports utility vehicle (SUV) when the accident took place. The car is registered in the name of the MLA’s wife, Yogita Patil, police said.

When Patil was asked who was behind the wheel he said, “I have four drivers. I don’t know who was driving the car at the time of the accident. People from Dombivli informed me about the incident. I am glad that the driver was not injured. It’s a sports vehicle maybe that’s why he lost control.”

As per the police, on Wednesday around 11.15 pm, the car heading towards Xperia mall at Palava junction in Dombivli on the Kalyan- Shilphata road, hit the railing of the bridge and fell on the railway tracks.

D.K Choure, senior police inspector of Manpada police station, said, “The driver was saved due to the air-bag facility in the car. He managed to get out of the vehicle when it landed on the tracks. He then came to the police station and narrated the incident. The driver crashed into the bridge’s barricades.”

“As per the driver’s statement, he had taken the car to drop off Patil’s relatives to Dombivli station. After which he also went to the petrol pump and was heading towards Xperia mall when he lost control on the ROB,” added the inspector.

The car was removed from the track with the help of the crane after the local police and CR officials reached the spot.

“The overhead electric line was also damaged . A power block was imposed to restore the line,” said a CR officer, requesting anonymity.

Diva Railway Police Force (RPF) registered a case against an unidentified driver on Thursday. “We have registered a case of negligence against the driver. We will take necessary action as per law,” said KK Ashraf, commissioner of RPF (CR).

