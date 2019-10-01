e-paper
MNS may contest 150 seats in Maharashtra Assembly polls: Raj Thackeray

MNS leader Abhijeet Panse said the list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls is almost ready and would be announced in a day or two.

Naresh Kamath
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
MNS chief Raj Thackeray will start campaigning for Maharashtra assembly elections from October 5.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is all set to contest approximately 150 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray will start campaigning from October 5. “I will address my first public meeting on October 5. I will announce the number of seats and other issues at an appropriate time,” he said.

However, party leader Abhijeet Panse said the list is almost ready and would be announced in a day or two. “We will contest at least 150 seats,” said Panse.

In the meeting with office-bearers held at Bandra, Thackeray indicated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) drive against him and NCP chief Sharad Pawar was to scare away donors. “I think the purpose of having an ED investigation against me and the Pawar family was to ensure that we were denied monetary donations during the election. The ED investigations scare industrialists and businessmen. In such circumstances, they don’t even pick up your phone in fear,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray said the MNS was contesting owing to the enthusiasm and wishes of its workers. “Even my internal voice says that our party will be successful in the polls,” he added.

Thackeray also announced the induction of 35-year old Narendra Dharma Patil, the son of the late farmer Dharma Patil who consumed poison in the state secretariat and subsequently died in January 2018. In addition, Shiv Sena corporator Dilip Datir also joined the party. Narendra will contest the polls from Sindhkheda constituency while Datir will be the MNS candidate from Nashik (West) seat.

Narendra Patil is determined to fight against state minister Jayakumar Rawal. “I only represent the farmers who are suffering due to this government and am determined to defeat Rawal,” said Patil. Dilip Datir who quit the Sena on Sunday said he was joining the MNS as both the BJP and Sena failed the people of Nashik. “When the MNS was in power the last time in the municipal corporation, it did excellent work, but now the whole system has gone down the drain. There is no development happening at all,” said Datir.

Thackeray indicated that he would again launch an aggressive campaign. “I was quiet for sometime, but this time I will again come before the people and tell them all,” said Thackeray.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 00:02 IST

