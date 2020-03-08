MNS mocks Sena over delay, ‘inaugurates’ incomplete RoB

cities

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest on Sunday against the Shiv Sena for the delay in construction of the new Patripool rail overbridge (ROB) in Kalyan.

Mocking Sena, the MNS party workers inaugurated an invisible Patripool bridge, placed banners and balloons over the construction site and shouted slogans against the Sena. They also inaugurated a banner which shows the vehicles plying on an invisible Patripool bridge.

Former MNS MLA, Prakash Bhoir said, “The Sena had made several false promises about the meting the deadline of construction of the new bridge.”

He further said, “The public works department minister is from Sena, the MP of Kalyan is from Sena and also the party is ruling the municipal corporation. This means they have failed miserably to get the work completed. The Patripool Bridge is not visible now and hence we inaugurated an invisible one.”

Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had staged a protest against the Sena blaming the party’s failure to complete the work on time.

Followed by this, Sena’s mayor of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Vinita Rane claimed that the work is delayed due to technical issues and the bridge will be open by May 2020.

Earlier the party’s Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde had set a deadline of February 2020 for its opening. Last month, three girders for the new Patripool ROB on the Kalyan- Shilphata road had arrived at the site from Hyderabad.

The work of building the girder for the new Patripool bridge was given to Hyderabad’s Global City company.

The work of building a two-lane ROB was initiated on December 2018 after the 104-year-old Patripool bridge was declared unsafe and was dismantled by the Central Railway (CR) in November 2018.

A vital bridge on the Kalyan- Shilphata stretch, the closure and dismantling of the bridge had led to major traffic snarls.

The 21-km-long Kalyan-Shilphata stretch is a vital link connecting the Kalyan city to Dombivli, Thane, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai cities.

Total of around 1 lakh commuters take the bridge on a daily basis. Commuters have been demanding to speed up the work of building the new bridge and decongest the city.