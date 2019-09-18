Mob attacks on rumoured ‘child lifters’ continue

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:43 IST

Contrary to the police’s claims, rumours of child-lifters’ gangs being active have refused to die down. Three incidents of people being targeted by mobs on suspicion of being child lifters have been reported in Lucknow in the last 24 hours.

The first incident was reported from Saadatganj police station area where a 25-year-old man was gheraoed by locals who suspected him to be a child lifter. However, a police team rescued him.

“One Santosh Kumar was surrounded by some people. We contacted his relatives who said that he is mentally challenged. Santosh was handed over to his family members safely,” said MP Singh, SHO, Saadatganj police station. No FIR was lodged in the matter, he added.

Meanwhile, people manhandled a man in Mahanagar on Tuesday evening. “One Dhaniram, 28, was assaulted by a group after he was spotted near a girl. But it turned out that he was molesting the girl. We have booked the accused for molesting a minor and sent him to prison,” said AK Singh, SHO, Mahanagar.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man was assaulted by a group in Sheetal Khera area of Mohanlalganj. “The man was mentally challenged and could not reveal his address when locals questioned him. Police handed him over to his family members,” said Gaudeen Shukla, SHO, Mohanlalganj. No FIR was lodged in the matter, he said.

These incidents are in line with child-lifting rumours reported from across UP. DGP OP Singh had said that police would slap National Security Act against people who spread rumours about child thefts.

Awareness drives were also undertaken by the police but the efforts seemed to have made little impact in Lucknow, said citizens.

Meanwhile, cops have started holding meetings in their respective areas to urge people not to believe in rumours.

