Modi govt must roll back farm laws, restore statehood to J&K: AICC in-charge Rajani Patil

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 21:12 IST

Newly appointed AICC in-charge for J&K affairs, Rajani Patil on Saturday said the PM Narendra Modi-led government must roll back its controversial agrarian laws like it did in the case of land acquisition bill.

She also demanded the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and 4G mobile internet.

Patil, who is on a five-day visit to J&K, also attended a farmers’ rally here. While addressing the gathering, she termed the recently passed agrarian bills as “black laws” and demanded that they be rolled back immediately.

“We are against these black laws and compel the BJP government to roll them back like we did in the case of land acquisition bill under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. It will happen this time as well because the entire farming community is against these laws,” she said.

She also recalled that the Swaminathan committee report had recommended fixing MSP at one-and-a-half times the cost of production.

“We felt happy when the Modi government promised to double it, but nothing has happened so far. On the contrary, farmers are in distress,” she added.

Patil also took a jibe at the UP government for its alleged inaction over the Hathras gangrape and murder case.

Demanding the restoration of J&K statehood, Patil said, “I have never heard of a state being converted into a UT before. However, UTs do get converted into states. I oppose the BJP government’s move of turning J&K into a UT unconstitutionally and unilaterally. It was a Dogra state. We want that statehood to be restored at the earliest,” she said.

She also pressed upon the rising unemployment among the youth in J&K and continued suspension of 4G internet services in the UT.

However, Congress being a divided house in its backyard, Patil minced no words and said, “If we get united, we will win. Congress gets defeated by Congress itself. If we get united, we will become invincible.”