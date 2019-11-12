Modi-Shah pressurebehind MaharashtraPrez rule: Digvijay

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:20 IST

LUCKNOW Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah’s pressure on governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had led to imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra.

Speaking to media persons here, Singh said the PM should now pay attention to bringing about an improvement in the economy.

“The Maharashtra governor had initially taken the right moves by inviting the largest single party BJP, and later second largest party Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra. The governor even invited third largest party Nationalist Congress Party and gave time till 8.30 pm on Tuesday to form government. What led the governor to recommended President’s rule even before the time given to the NCP,” said Singh.

He said although Koshiyari invited the single largest party in Maharashtra, this was not done in Manipur and Goa.

He said the BJP had promised a 50:50 formula for power sharing in Maharashtra, and added that since Amit Shah has not contradicted reports of making such a promise, the Shiv Sena has been obviously betrayed.

Singh, who came here from Kanpur after attending an Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) programme, said although the Shiv Sena’s ideology did not match with that of NCP and the Congress, it appeared to be changing.

About the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, Singh said the Congress had always talked about a solution through court verdict and “We have accepted the SC verdict.”

He said Modi had been focusing on issues concerning the Hindus and Muslims, India and Pakistan, triple talaq and Article 370 etc after being installed as the PM in 2014.

“I will request him to pay attention to India’s economy,” said Singh. He listed some public sector companies to make his point about the economy and how the PSUs, once considered temples of modern India, were being sold to the private sector.

He said BSNL was suffering for being denied 4G, while the HAL has been deprived of Rafael deal.