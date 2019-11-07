e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Modi to visit Sultanpur Lodhi before heading for Kartarpur Corridor opening on Saturday; security reviewed

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:06 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustantimes
         

SULTANPUR LODHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi on Saturday before proceeding to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak on the border.

The special protection group (SPG) met Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee representatives and Punjab Police officials to review the arrangements. An SGPC functionary later said Modi will not be making any address from either the SGPC or the Punjab government stage.

The SGPC celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev started on November 1, while the Punjab government inaugurated its function on November 5.

top news
Fadnavis-Thackeray standoff reaches Governor, BJP discusses legal options
Fadnavis-Thackeray standoff reaches Governor, BJP discusses legal options
Pilgrims travelling to Pak’s Kartarpur need to carry passports: India
Pilgrims travelling to Pak’s Kartarpur need to carry passports: India
‘Why would I have wasted 15 days’: Thackeray disses BJP on demand for CM post
‘Why would I have wasted 15 days’: Thackeray disses BJP on demand for CM post
Veteran domestic cricketer arrested in match-fixing scandal
Veteran domestic cricketer arrested in match-fixing scandal
In Pictures: Kashmir Valley witnesses season’s first snowfall
In Pictures: Kashmir Valley witnesses season’s first snowfall
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
Amitabh completes 50 years in films, says medics want him to take time off
Amitabh completes 50 years in films, says medics want him to take time off
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities