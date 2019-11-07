Modi to visit Sultanpur Lodhi before heading for Kartarpur Corridor opening on Saturday; security reviewed

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:06 IST

SULTANPUR LODHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi on Saturday before proceeding to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak on the border.

The special protection group (SPG) met Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee representatives and Punjab Police officials to review the arrangements. An SGPC functionary later said Modi will not be making any address from either the SGPC or the Punjab government stage.

The SGPC celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev started on November 1, while the Punjab government inaugurated its function on November 5.