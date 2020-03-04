Moga ex-lecturer turns progressive farmer, grows Brahmi using hydroponics

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:50 IST

Moga Setting a new example in progressive farming, Gurkirpal Singh, 37, a postgraduate in computer applications, from Kaila village in Dharamkot subdivision, around 25km from the district headquarters, has been growing Brahmi Herb (a medicinal plant) using the hydroponic farming technique since 2017. Today, Gurkirpal is the owner of an agri-biotechnology company with turnover in lakhs. Brahmi is generally cultivated in hilly terrain.

Brahmi is scientifically named Bacopa Monnieri and is an ayurvedic traditional medicine used to improve memory and to treat inflammatory diseases etc. Hydroponic farming is a method of growing plants using mineral nutrient solution in water, instead of soil.

Gurpkiral said his foray into farming started when he installed a poly-house on 1 kanal in 2012 and cultivated tomatoes. The venture was successful, but he later realised that hydroponic farming doesn’t need a poly-house, but greenhouse could work.

“I tried farming Brahmi herb in 2017, using the same technique and got impressive results. I might be the only farmer in India, who is cultivating Brahmi herb using the hydroponic technique as this medicinal plant is generally found in the soil of hilly areas,” he said.

Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans, along with agriculture officer, Jaswinder Singh Brar appreciated Gurkirpal’s efforts. Hans has asked the agriculture department to establish this type of project in one acre for a demonstration to other farmers.

Brar says, “Plants grown hydroponically use only 10% of water compared to crops grown in the field; the run-off water is again drained into the storage tank for reuse.”

“I tried the hydroponic farming technique by cultivating three seedlings of tomato under the tubelight in my room. I was amazed when tomatoes started growing successfully,” Gurkirpal adds, saying that after the success with Brahmi, he started growing lettuce, garlic, coriander, onion and strawberry as trial crops.

Blurb

Deputy commissioner has asked the agriculture department to establish this type of project in one acre for demonstration to other farmers