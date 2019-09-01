Moga man hacks wife to death, two arrested

cities

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 00:54 IST

A 40-year-old woman was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon allegedly by her husband at Charik village in Moga district on Friday night. The police have arrested the accused and his friend.

Balwant Singh, a taxi driver, killed his wife Jyoti Rani, with the help of his friend Jassa Singh, said police. The couple had three children.

Jyoti’s brother Dharambir said that Balwant was an alcoholic and his sister always tried to stop him from drinking. He alleged that Balwant and Jassa killed his sister after she objected to their tried drinking.

The police said that the preliminary investigations suggest that the couple had a heated argument after which Balwant attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon on her head. “Both the accused has been arrested and the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after post-mortem,” said station house Surjit Singh.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Moga city south police station.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 00:54 IST