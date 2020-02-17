e-paper
Moga murders: Cop who killed wife, in-laws stole AK-47 from armoury, say police

Was booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and various sections of Arms Act at the Dharamkot police station

cities Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:39 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 52-year-old head constable, who shot his wife and three members of in-laws’ family dead over a dispute at Said Jalalpur village in Moga district’s Dharamkot block on Sunday, stole the AK-47 rifle used in committing the crime from a police armoury, department officials claimed.

Besides his wife Rajwinder Kaur (45), Kulwinder Singh, deployed at the Moga police lines, sprayed bullets at his mother-in-law Sukhwinder Kaur (65), brother-in-law Jaskaran Singh (42) and the latter’s wife Inderjit Kaur (40) early Sunday.

He was booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and various sections of Arms Act at the Dharamkot police station.

Initially, officials said the AK-47 was issued to Kulwinder after he claimed that he was accompanying a special task force team. But now, claiming that the weapon was not officially issued to him, police said he stolen the weapon and 75 cartridges from the armoury at the Moga police lines.

“On Sunday morning, Kulwinder stole the keys of the armoury when the on-duty constable at the armoury was taking a bath. He decamped with the AK-47 rifle and ammunition which he used in executing the crime. He got away before the personnel deployed there could realise the rifle and cartridges had been stolen. Investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against those on duty,” said Moga superintendent of police (SP) Harinder pal Singh Parmar.

Another case was registered against Kulwinder under Section 380 (theft) of the IPC at the Moga city-1 police station on the complaint of constable Balveer Singh, who was duty in-charge of the armoury.

The change in the police’s claim that the head constable stole the rifle came after it emerged that he was suspended in 2014 after he illegally took away an AK-47 and a 9mm pistol from an armoury and opened celebratory firing at his village on Diwali night. The members of his in-laws’ family also claimed after that incident a written complaint was also given to the police that Kulwinder should not be issued any official weapon.

cities