Multani disappearance case: Mohali court dismisses former DGP Saini’s bail plea

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 21:40 IST

A Mohali court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, a Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) employee.

Saini, the then Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP), is facing charges of torturing, eliminating Multani and disposing off his body in 1991. Now, he can be arrested any time.

Special public prosecutor Sartej Singh Narula said, “The statements of the three approvers proved to be clinching evidence against the former DGP.”

Earlier, Saini had filed an anticipatory bail application seeking stay on his arrest after murder charges were added to the FIR registered against him and others at the Mataur police station in Mohali.

The police have claimed that Saini misused the concession of bail granted to him while violating the conditions set out in the court’s May 11 order. The accused has also tried to stall the investigation, they said.

The prosecution also pointed out that he also violated another condition of staying in his Chandigarh house till the lockdown period except in case of medical emergency.

Saini’s lawyer APS Deol said they will file an appeal against the judgment in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Saini’s another plea in high court wherein he is seeking quashing of the FIR or transfer of the case to the CBI, will come up for hearing in HC on Wednesday.

Multani was allegedly picked up by two officials in 1991 after a terrorist attack on Saini, in which four policemen deputed in his security were killed. The police later claimed that Multani escaped from their custody in Qadian, Gurdaspur.

Former DSP Baldev Singh, Satvir Singh, a former inspector, Har Sahai Sharma, Anokh Singh, a former sub-inspector, besides Jagir and Kuldip Singh were named in the case.