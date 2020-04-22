e-paper
Mohali man held for posting communal post on Facebook

The 25-year-old was arrested from his house in the Saini Vihar locality of Baltana, Zirakpur

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 18:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Punjab Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for sharing a communal post on Facebook in Mohali district.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Parmar, who works with a private firm.

He was arrested from his house in the Saini Vihar locality of Baltana, Zirakpur, after a communal post surfaced on his Facebook account on Tuesday. He was produced in court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

A case has been registered under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code besides the Information Technology Act at the Zirakpur police station.

