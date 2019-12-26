e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Cities / Mohali MC to deliberate on handing over industrial area maintenance to SPV

Mohali MC to deliberate on handing over industrial area maintenance to SPV

Due to MC apathy, the area struggles with pothole problem, non-functional streetlights, choked drains and parking space crunch

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:36 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Overgrown bushes at Industrial Area, Phase 8-B, in Mohali on Tuesday.
Overgrown bushes at Industrial Area, Phase 8-B, in Mohali on Tuesday. (HT FILE)
         

After the civic body authorities failed to maintain industrial area, the Mohali Industries Association now wants to take over the maintenance work through a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The issue would be deliberated upon at the municipal corporation’s house meeting on Thursday as once the SPV takes over, the taxes collected from the industrial area would be diverted to the SPV so that the same may be used for maintenance, which would mean a loss of revenue for the corporation.

Suffering from official apathy for over three decades, industrial area’s roads are full of potholes, vehicles are parked on both sides owing to inadequate space, choked drains cause waterlogging even after slight showers, and non-functional streetlights have been a cause of worry for commuters.

The industrialists rue that despite having collected ₹12.05 crore as property tax in the last three years from Industrial Area, Mohali, only ₹1.05 crore has been spent on maintenance and infrastructure upgrade.

Mohali Industries Association has more than 600 registered members. As per the proposal, the body’s infrastructure development association would take over the maintenance of industrial areas— Phase 4, 5, 7, 8A, 8B, 9 (old) and 9 (extension) in Mohali.

For this, a corpus will be created from the property tax of ₹4 crore collected annually from the Industrial Area, which can be used for maintenance and upkeep.

If this agenda of SPV is approved by the House, then Mohali would be the second district after Ludhiana where SPV will be maintaining the industrial area. In Ludhiana, SPV was notified in 2014.

top news
Will challenge the challenge: PM Modi in UP after CAA stir
Will challenge the challenge: PM Modi in UP after CAA stir
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities