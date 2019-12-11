Mohali school teacher’s murder was contract killing, say police; arrest mother of live-in partner

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 15:02 IST

Police on Wednesday said that the killing of the 31-year-old private school teacher, Sarabjit Kaur, in Kharar town of Mohali district last week was a contract killing and the mother of her live-in partner has been arrested for plotting the murder.

The accused was identified as Shinder Kaur, 60, a resident of Alkara village in Punjab’s Barnala district.

Kharar Sadar station house officer Amandeep Singh said that the mother of Harvinder Singh Sandhu, 35, was arrested on Tuesday night. “Initially, we rounded her up for questioning but during investigation, she admitted that she had plotted the murder of the teacher along with her son. Sandhu did not want to commit to marrying Sarabjit and was already married abroad so his mother helped him plot the crime,” he said.

Shinder Kaur was booked under Sections 302 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

The SHO said a hunt is on to arrest Sandhu. “We are conducting raids to get hold of him,” he said. A lookout circular has been issued to prevent him from fleeing abroad.

The teacher was shot dead in front of her five-year-old daughter outside a private school in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, last Thursday. She taught French and Punjabi at the school and was fired at just when she parked her scooter on arriving for work with her daughter around 8am. She took three bullets — one on the left side of her face, another below her neck and one in the stomach.

Besides her daughter, the woman is survived by her parents and a younger brother, who is a college student.

COMPLAINED TO POLICE

ABOUT THREAT TO LIFE

In October, the teacher had written an 18-page letter to the police, narrating her 10-year ordeal of “torture” and “sexual exploitation” by Sandhu.

She said she met him in 2009 at a call centre where the duo had appeared for interviews. There, he offered her help in finding a better job. He later proposed marriage and got their passports ready. After moving to Malaysia and France in 2013, he kept delaying their marriage on one pretext or another. A year later, she delivered a baby girl.

They returned to India in June 2018, and in June 2019, she found out that Sandhu was already married and had two daughters. When she confronted him, he threatened to kill her and her daughter.

Following this, the woman wrote to the police about “threat to her life”. Her letter was also forwarded to the Punjab State Commission for Women.