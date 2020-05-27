Mohali SSP marks probe over ‘misbehaviour’ plaint against Sohana SHO

cities

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:01 IST

A senior citizen has accused the station house officer (SHO) of Sohana village in Mohali of misbehaviour and forcibly taking away the keys to a portion of his house.

Rajinder Singh, 60, of Landran village, complained against the SHO, inspector Daljeet Singh, to Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who entrusted an inquiry into the matter to SP (city) Harvinder Singh Virk on Wednesday.

Rajinder said he had a two-storey house in Landran. He said he had disowned his son about six years back, while his daughter-in-law was staying on the first floor and he and his wife on the ground floor.

Rajinder said he had lodged a police complaint against his daughter for harassing them a month ago, adding that the SHO came to his house on Tuesday night and took away the keys to the room on the second floor and even abused and threatened him and his wife with implication in a false case.

However, denying the allegations, the SHO said, “It was a domestic dispute and I had taken the key of the room into custody so that the family members sort out their differences.”