Mohali surpasses Chandigarh’s coronavirus positive cases’ count

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 01:37 IST

Mohali’s Covid-19 count of 19 surpassed Chandigarh’s 18 cases as the son of man who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin; and three family members of a panch, tested positive on Monday.

In some good news for the city, however, three Covid-19 patients in the high-risk 60-plus category and aged 69, 73 and 81, were discharged from hospital on Monday. The 81-year-old woman from Phase-5, who tested positive on March 23, was discharged from Max hospital in Phase-6.

Two sisters aged 69 and 73, who were residents of Phase 3A and tested positive after returning from the United Kingdom on March 13, were also discharged from Fortis Hospital, said Dr Manjit Singh, Mohali civil surgeon. Another 27-year-old-woman admitted to the Civil Hospital will be discharged tomorrow as both her reports are negative, he said. “All of them, however, have been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days,” he added.

A 42-year-old resident of Sector 69 who was admitted to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, was discharged on April 3.

Positive cases

The new cases include the 30-year-old son of a 62-year-old Jamaat attendee from Kumbra village in Sector 68; and the father, brother and wife of a 42-year-old panch from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi.

The 30-year-old Kumbra village resident tested positive after his 62-year-old father was diagnosed with coronavirus on April 3 and admitted to the isolation ward of Gian Sagar Hospital (GSH) in Banur. The father (67), brother, (38) and wife (43) of the panch also tested positive. All the new cases have been admitted to GSH.

“As far as the Kumbra case is concerned, we had taken samples of all family members but only the son tested positive. He has also been taken to GSH,” said Dr Manjit Singh. The samples of two more persons in direct contact with the 30-year-old man will also be taken, Singh added. The father had returned from Delhi on March 17 but did not quarantine himself.

Two out of three men from the district who attended the Jamaat tested positive for Covid-19 on April 3. The district administration has asked eight of their family members to quarantine themselves at home 21 days. The second Covid-19-positive Jamaat attendee is a 42-year-old man from Mauli Baidwan in Sector 80. All three men were at the congregation between March 1 and 15 and returned to Mohali on March 17. After receiving the reports, the Mohali district administration sealed both Mauli Baidwan and Kumbra villages.

“In the Jawaharpur village case we took around 25 samples and three family members have tested positive. The entire village has been sealed. Out of the total of 58 reports, we have received 38, out of which four tested positive. The rest are negative. Twenty more reports are awaited, Dr Manjit Singh said.