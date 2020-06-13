Mohali to have wider link roads, says health minister

cities

To prevent traffic bottlenecks, link roads in the district are going to be widened.

“The link roads of Mohali sub-division are in for a transformation under which the 10-km road stretch from Derri to Nagari, Gigemajra, Middhemajra and Gajjukhera would be widened 10-18 ft at a cost of ₹4 crore,” said Punjab health minister and Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu.

He added that the 15km stretch from Saneta to Gudana, Abrawan, Manakpur and from Gudana to Dhelpur and thereafter to Tasauli would be widened up to 18ft at the cost of ₹6 crore. He added that the tendering with regard to these projects was in progress and the work would begin soon.

Sidhu said the transformation of these roads would fulfil the long-pending demand of the people of the constituency and mitigate the traffic related problems along with minimising the possibility of road mishaps.

“People who have to commute to Mohali, Chandigarh or Kharar for jobs and other works, especially farmers, milk and vegetable vendors, would not encounter any problem now,” said Sidhu.