 Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.44 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
New Delhi
Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.44 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mohali on July 21, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mohali today, on July 21, 2024, is 36.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.44 °C and 38.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.37 °C and 36.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.

With temperatures ranging between 30.44 °C and 38.81 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Mohali today stands at 123.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 22, 2024 34.34 °C Moderate rain
July 23, 2024 33.91 °C Moderate rain
July 24, 2024 29.64 °C Moderate rain
July 25, 2024 33.9 °C Light rain
July 26, 2024 34.88 °C Moderate rain
July 27, 2024 34.1 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 28, 2024 26.0 °C Heavy intensity rain

Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.15 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 30.85 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.75 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 22.83 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 24.53 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 33.24 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 35.92 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Mohali weather update on July 21, 2024
Mohali weather update on July 21, 2024

Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.44 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Sunday, July 21, 2024
