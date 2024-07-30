 Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.36 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.36 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mohali on July 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mohali today, on July 30, 2024, is 34.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.36 °C and 38.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.06 °C and 38.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.36 °C and 38.32 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Mohali today stands at 67.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 31, 2024 36.12 °C Moderate rain
August 1, 2024 25.2 °C Very heavy rain
August 2, 2024 29.13 °C Light rain
August 3, 2024 29.38 °C Light rain
August 4, 2024 32.6 °C Scattered clouds
August 5, 2024 33.27 °C Light rain
August 6, 2024 33.9 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 30, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.91 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.09 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.24 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 20.99 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.41 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Light rain
Delhi 37.58 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Mohali weather update on July 30, 2024
Mohali weather update on July 30, 2024

