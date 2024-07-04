 Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mohali on July 4, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mohali today, on July 4, 2024, is 29.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.16 °C and 33.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.98 °C and 33.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Mohali the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 36.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 5, 2024 32.41 °C Moderate rain
July 6, 2024 29.83 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 7, 2024 30.43 °C Light rain
July 8, 2024 31.43 °C Light rain
July 9, 2024 35.1 °C Light rain
July 10, 2024 37.06 °C Light rain
July 11, 2024 36.51 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 4, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.14 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.96 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.91 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 28.06 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 29.29 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 33.33 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 32.02 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Mohali weather update on July 04, 2024
Mohali weather update on July 04, 2024

Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024
