Mohali woman faints after 2 knife- wielding men spray her eyes, rob apartment

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:39 IST

Two knife-wielding men reportedly forced their way into a woman’s apartment after spraying liquid (which could not be identified) in her eyes that made her lose consciousness. They then ransacked the place in broad daylight in Dhakoli, about 500 metres from a police station, on Friday.

Shashi Kanta, aka Nisha, was alone in her apartment at Guru Nanak Enclave as her son was at school and her husband at work when two men rang the doorbell at about 11.30am. They brandished a knife and sprayed liquid in Nisha’s eyes after she opened the door and walked in when she collapsed, her husband, Sunil Sharma, told the police.

Sharma said his neighbour Anju called him at about 2pm to tell him that Nisha was lying unconscious near the main door and that the house had been ransacked. He then came home to take her to the Dhakoli community centre from where she was referred to the Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where she is under treatment.

Nisha remained unconscious for about two-and-a-half hours till Anju came looking for her and found her unconscious near the main door.

She dialled 108 for the ambulance but Sharma rushed in by then and took his wife to hospital in a private car. The family is yet to ascertain what has been stolen.

“We have received the complaint and are scanning CCTV footage after initiating investigations,” said Sumit Mor, station house officer (SHO), Dhakoli.