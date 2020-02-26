Mohammadwadi-Undri link road work yet to begin

cities

PUNE : Residents of Raheja Phase II, Elena Residential Society, Gemini and other residential societies on the Ghule Patil chowk to Undri stretch, have been waiting for a road to be constructed for a decade.

As of now, there exists only a tar road that has been built outside the main entrance of Raheja Phase II.

VG Kulkarni, head, PMC road department said that the department will take action based on the demands of area residents.

Aseem Golkar, a resident of Raheja Vista Phase II said that the sanctioned DP road is three km long and directly connects to Undri Chowk. “Work related to land acquisition is pending and therefore the road hasn’t been built so far. We find it to difficult to understand that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sanctioned residential projects and given completion certificates but is yet to complete road work that was to be started 10 years ago. It is only when we agitate will the PMC get and work done. This amounts to cheating resident and a detailed probe must be ordered into this manipulation,” he said.

Vandana Wakchoure, a resident of Elena Housing Society said that the road connects Mohammadwadi to Undri and it will be convenient for school students as they will be able to reach their schools in Undri within ten minutes. “Currently they forced to take a long detour from Dorabjee Heritage Mall and reach Undri. The PMC must complete the road construction work at the earliest ,” she said.

Undri-Mohammadwadi suburb located in the immediate neighbourhood of NIBM annexe has been facing several issues of land acquisition related problems when it came to development of DP roads.

Recently, Ganga Kingston Society approached the State Human Rights Commission and got notices issued to Pune Municipal Commissioner and other top officials of the road department for failure in constructing sanctioned DP roads.

The society had also initiated legal steps against the PMC and the road department for turning a blind eye to their woes for last several years. It may be recalled that former minister Chandrakant Patil and Kothrud MLA had called for faster development of sanctioned DP roads, sought strict action against road encroachers and demanded swift land acquisition to complete the same.