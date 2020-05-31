Monsoon at the doorstep but gullies in Mohali yet to be cleaned

Though pre-monsoon showers are likely to hit the region in two weeks’ time, Mohali, like every year, is still not rain ready. Authorities are yet start cleaning of the city’s road gullies, stated to be around 13,000 in number. A majority of these gullies are blocked, Hindustan Times has found.

While 7,000 road gullies are under the jurisdiction of the public health department, 3,000 are under the municipal corporation while 3,000 are under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). None of the authorities have started cleaning the gullies.

Every year, a budget of Rs 1 crore is allocated for cleaning of gullies before the onset of monsoon yet every year, life goes out of gear as roads get inundated after just few hours of rain. On Sunday also, roads in Phase 4 were flooded just after two hours of showers.

Rainwater accumulated in Phase-5, Mohali, after just two hours of showers on Sunday. ( HT PHOTO )

NO WORK ON GROUND, AUTHORITIES JUST GIVE ASSURANCES

When contacted, public health department’s executive engineer Kamal Kishore said, “We have already floated the tender and work will hopefully begin next week. We are expecting the cleaning of gullies to be complete in a month’s time.”

GMADA executive engineer Pankaj Mahmi said, “We have just started the cleaning work of gullies and we are sure we will finish it on time.”

PLAN BETTER, SAY RESIDENTS

Punjab’s former town planning director MS Aujla, who is a resident of Mohali, says, “It’s the same story every year. Our drainage system cannot handle increased intensity of rain spells. Authorities should think of a long-term solution and increase the carrying capacity of drainage system. It is time we conduct an audit of the drainage system, keeping the climate change and extreme events in mind.”

CL Garg, president of the Confederation of Greater Mohali Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWA), the apex body of the 65 RWAs, says, “It is strange that every year, they start cleaning work at the last hour. The officers concerned should be held responsible for the mess. There used to be no waterlogging about 20 years ago as the roads were not above the plinth level. Now, roads dividing sectors are above the plinth level of houses, resulting in rainwater flowing into houses.” He added, “Authorities have been flouting the norms by laying pre-mix without digging up the roads. Consequently, the height of the roads keeps increasing.”

THE TROUBLE SPOTS

Mataur village, Sector 70

Mataur village in Sector 70 is a nightmare during monsoon due to congested streets, choked drains and lack of space to construct additional drains. At some places, people have encroached upon drains or gullies, while at others, they have been blocked by construction material.

Phase 4, Phase 5, 3B1, 3B2, Phase 11

Structural flaws cause a monsoon mess in Phase 4 and Phase 5. Many houses here are in low-lying areas and no agency has any remedy to stop water flowing into them. Residents also blame unplanned carpeting of roads, which raises their plinth level and causes water to collect on the sides.

Waterlogging is a routine affair in Phase 3B1 and 3B2. Geographers say the natural lay of the land makes it prone to flooding as water from Chandigarh flows down to this part of Mohali.

Phase 11 gets inundated due to the poor cleaning of the Lakhnour Choe. Since the choe is choked, water-level rises and enters the houses here.