More restrictions in place for Haryana enterprise planning to resume operations from today

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:38 IST

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Monday put a further cap on the number of workers allowed for deployment by the industrial and commercial establishment to resume economic activity.

Establishments outside the containment zones notified by the state government have been allowed to operate in a phased manner in strict accordance with ministry of home affairs (MHA) guidelines. District and block-level committees headed by deputy commissioners and other district officers have been constituted to scrutinise and approve the applications received from industrial and commercial establishments.

Issuing an additional set of guidelines on Monday, the day designated by the central government for operationalising the enterprise, the industries and commerce department said that permission to a maximum of 1,000 people per block in rural areas would be granted to industries and commercial establishments seeking deployment of up to 25 people.

“Permissions will be granted by the designated approval committees on first come first serve basis in the first phase,” said a top official.

For urban areas, permission for a maximum of 1,000 people per town (for municipal corporation areas a maximum of 2,000) will be granted for establishments.

In case of establishments seeking permission to deploy up to 200 workers, the municipal corporation commissioner or the additional deputy commissioner will grant permission to a maximum of 2,000 people each in their jurisdiction in the first phase.

In case there is no municipal corporation in the district, the maximum number of permissions shall be restricted to 2,000 people in that district.

For establishments seeking permission to deploy more than 200 workers, the deputy commissioner will grant permission to a maximum of 3,000 people in the district in first phase.

Workers deployed for in-situ construction projects shall not be accounted for in these permission limits. In situ construction projects are those where workers are available on site and are not required to be brought from outside.

50% OF WORKFORCE TO BE ALLOWED

The state implementation rulebook for permitted activities had on Sunday outlined the restrictions on workforce deployment. It said that for the industrial, commercial and private establishments (excluding IT and IT-enabled services) having workforce requirement of more than 20 people, 50% of the workforce will be allowed to be deployed. Units having workforce requirement of not more than 20 people will be allowed 100% deployment.

For IT and IT-enabled services units seeking deployment of more than 20 people, 33% or 10 people, whichever is higher, will be allowed and for units wanting to deploy up to 20 persons, 50% of the workforce will be allowed.

For in-situ construction projects, operations will be allowed with 50% of the total workforce. However, no movement passes will be issued.

For non in-situ construction projects such as roads, irrigation, building, all kinds of industrial projects, including micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in rural areas and projects in industrial estates, operations will be allowed with 50% of the total workforce with issuance of blue passes, the guidelines said.

ESTABLISHMENTS ALLOWED FROM APRIL 20

Industries in rural areas outside municipal limits.

Manufacturing and industrial establishments with access control in special economic zones and export-oriented units.

Food-processing industries in rural areas requiring continuous process and their supply chain.

Industrial estates and industrial townships.