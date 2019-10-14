e-paper
Mosquito breeding areas not cleared; 12,000 notices issued, 158 fined in Chandigarh

416 notices were issued in Sector 52, 138 in Indira Colony, 265 in Manimajra, and 141 each in Daria and Mauli Jagran

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2019 00:35 IST
Amanjeet Singh
Amanjeet Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
More than 12,000 notices have been issued in the last two months to people who failed to clear up mosquito breeding areas in and around their homes, even as 71 dengue cases were reported this season against 205 cases up to October last year.

According to figures provided by Chandigarh’s anti-malaria wing, challans or fines of ₹500 have also been issued to 158 city residents for failing to comply with the department’s order.  

According to the health department, about 416 notices were issued in Sector 52, 138 in Indira Colony, 265 in Manimajra, and 141 each in Daria and Mauli Jagran. In Sector 27 alone 90 challans were issued, followed by 50 each in the motor markets of Sector 28 and 38.

Similarly, 165 show-cause notices were issued to government establishments in the city, which included the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Government Medical College and Hospital, religious organisations, schools, five bhawans, and one college.

Earlier, a few hostels of Punjab Engineering College and Panjab University, Punjab Agro Foodgrains Corporation Limited Complex in Sector 28, and Ordnance Cable Factory in Industrial Area, Phase 1, were asked to take necessary action to clear mosquito breeding areas.

A health department official said that the number of dengue cases had dipped because of the efforts of the administration.

Cases of malaria too dipped with 21 cases reported this year as against 44 in the corresponding period last year.

No cases of chikungunya were reported this year as compared to four last year.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 00:35 IST

