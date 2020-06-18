Most Covid victims in Gzb in 41-60 years age group, says govt data

cities

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:58 IST

With the number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ghaziabad spiking in the month of June — 28 of the 32 deaths so far in the district have been reported since June 1 — officials are planning strategies to deal with the rising fatality rate.

A review of the death cases revealed that about 34% deaths have taken place in the densely populated localities of Vijay Nagar and Khoda.

According to records, as on Thursday, Ghaziabad has a total of 757 Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths. The period since June 1, when the Union and the state governments started lifting lockdown rules, has been the most challenging as 32 deaths and 452 Covid-19 cases have been added to the district’s tally till June 18.

The fatality rate in the district now stands at 4.45% of total cases.

“A number of patients who succumbed to the disease were 21 years or above. Most deaths took place in the age group between 41 and 60 years. Patients having comorbid conditions suffered the most. Currently, we are reviewing all death cases, as directed by the nodal officers appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government.The review will help us better manage the treatment of patients,” Dr NK Gupta,

chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, said.

“Our prime focus at present is to take up effective surveillance in order to detect patients with severe or acute respiratory illnesses and influenza-like illness (ILI) and immediately send such persons for treatment. In many cases, the deceased had symptoms of fever and breathlessness, besides other comorbid conditions,” the CMO said.

According to official records, about 15 of the 32 deaths had one symptom in common -- breathlessness. Fever was also present in 21 fatal cases coupled with other complications.

According to the officials, the age group 0 to 20 years is the least affected by the virus with no deaths.

The age group of 21-40 years had eight deaths, while 14 deaths were reported in the age group of 41-60 years.

Those aged over 60 years accounted for 10 deaths.

A majority of these deaths were from the densely populated localities such as Khoda, which reported five deaths. Six deaths were reported from Vijay Nagar zone which also comprise localities such as Pratap Vihar and Behrampur.

Of the 32 deaths, 12 are women. The youngest deceased was aged 27 years while the oldest was aged 75 years.

According to official estimates, the age group 0-20 years is also least affected in terms of Covid-19 positive cases and accounts for only 9% of all cases.

The age group of 21-40 years accounts for 49% of cases,

while those aged 41-60 years make up 31%, and those over 60 years of age account for 11% of all cases.

Three deaths have been reported from Indirapuram while two deaths each were reported from Rajendra Nagar and Jhandapur in Sahibabad. Only three of the 32 deaths have taken place in rural areas, officials said.

They said as part of the surveillance activities to identify cases of SARI and ILI, they are also taking up sampling exercises in densely populated localities.

“The sampling activities are being taken up as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocols. Apart from SARI and ILI cases, we are also sampling vulnerable groups such as vendors, drivers, delivery persons and those lodged in orphanages, old age homes, etc to detect Covid-19 cases quicker,” Amit Mohan Prasad, principal

secretary (health), Uttar Pradesh, said.