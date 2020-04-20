Most firms remain shut as Capt govt flip flops on order

cities

Even as 700 odd units in the state’s financial capital, Ludhiana, continue to function amid a month-long curfew in Punjab, no other industrial unit in the city and other parts of the state could start operations on Monday.

Revising its order on not allowing any relaxation in curfew in the state till May 3, except for wheat procurement, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the deputy commissioners to oversee opening of industrial units in non-containment areas in compliance with the government’s April 18 instructions .

Though some of Ludhiana’s over 95,000 units were expected to resume functioning, the district administration, in a late evening decision, rescinded an earlier order permitting relaxations. The U-turn by the administration followed chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s orders to continue with the restrictions.

About 99% of Ludhiana’s industry, known for manufacturing bicycles, bicycle parts, sewing machines and hosiery, will remain closed until at least May 3.

TEXTILE INDUSTRY MAKING PPE KITS

The silver lining in a grim situation, however, has been some enterprising innovations. A section of Ludhiana’s famed textile industry has diversified to making personal protective equipment (PPE) in bulk. Currently, 15 textile firms located in the city have been accorded approval by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to make personal protective equipment (PPEs).

Permission had been accorded for manufacture of essential commodities, including bread, biscuits, packaging, pharmaceuticals and PPEs on a daily basis. There are currently 600 units for manufacturing essential commodities and around 100 units for some non-essential commodities that had been given permission earlier to function.

Ludhiana is home to about 95,000 micro, small and medium industrial units (SMEs) and about 250 large-scale units.

BICYCLE UNITS UNABLE TO RESUME WORK

Ludhiana’s bicycle industry, which forms 80% of India’s bicycle manufacturing and home to giants such as Hero and Avon among others, remained closed as industrialists expressed their inability to start work because of the strict guidelines imposed by the administration.

They also said sustaining would be difficult in the absence of demand in these times. “Where are the shops (retailers) to sell bicycles? What will we do even if we start manufacturing cycles?” asked SS Bhogal, managing partner of Bhogal Sales Corporation, a major bicycle manufacturer in the city.

Bhogal also said strict safety guidelines imposed by the administration were not feasible.

SK Rai, managing director of Hero Cycles, said there is no question of them re-opening their unit before May 3. “There are strict restrictions on transport. Re-opening in these times is just not feasible,” he said.

The president of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), DS Chawla felt it was not possible to function with conditions such as quarantining of the labour imposed by the administration. Likewise, the president of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), Upkar Ahuja, said nothing could be gained by opening a certain sector or industry amid a lockdown until the complete chain was permitted to operate. The industry would need raw material and a functional market to sell products.

However, Ludhiana DC Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said the decision to recall the order permitting relaxations was taken to keep the situation under control. The district has so far witnessed five Covid -19 deaths, including that of an assistant commissioner of police and a revenue department official. There are currently 14 Covid-19 cases in the district.

No unit gets permission in Jalandhar, Amritsar

Meanwhile, no industrial unit was given permission to resume operations in Amritsar and Jalandhar on Monday.

Jalandhar industries department general manger Bhola Singh Brar said, “We have received nearly 100 applications from different industrial units seeking and still looking into them.”

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said permissions will be granted as per the state government guidelines. There are around 12,000 industrial units in the district that manufacture auto and spare parts, sports, rubber, food and others.

In Amritsar, officials said they have got a few applications but they are scrutinising them to send them to higher authorities.

450 PLEAS REJECTED IN BATHINDA

Meanwhile, the Bathinda administration has rejected 450 pleas from industrialists and traders seeking to resume their operation received so far. The district has about 150 room cooler manufacturing units.

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said the top priority for the administration is to ensure that the district continues to remain free from Covid-19.

In Gurdaspur, district magistrate (DM) Mohammad Ishfaq said banks will remain open from 10 am to 4pm for public and industries will be allowed to open as per the guidelines.

(With inputs from Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur)