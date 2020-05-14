e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Motorcycle-borne men gun down shop owner, injure father in Ludhiana

Motorcycle-borne men gun down shop owner, injure father in Ludhiana

Police suspect an old rivalry to be the reason behind the crime

chandigarh Updated: May 14, 2020 12:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The video footage of the attacks have been captured on CCTVs installed in the area.
The video footage of the attacks have been captured on CCTVs installed in the area.(HT PHOTO )
         

Ludhiana: Two motorcycle-borne men shot dead a mobile phone shop owner, Girish Manocha, 29, outside his house on Rahon Road on Wednesday night.

Police said when Girish’s father Joginderpal Manocha came out of the house on hearing the gunshot, the assailants opened fire on him also. A bullet hit him in the neck.

Joginderpal Manocha was rushed to the local Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious.

The video footage of the attacks have been captured on CCTVs installed in the area.

The victim, Girish Manocha, was rushed to the local Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious.
The victim, Girish Manocha, was rushed to the local Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious. ( HT PHOTO  )

The police suspect an old rivalry behind the crime.

Girish had got married only six months ago.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Gurbinder Singh said that a case of murder has been registered at Basti Jodhewal police station.

top news
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Trials for 4 AYUSH formulations against Covid-19 to start within a week, says minister
Trials for 4 AYUSH formulations against Covid-19 to start within a week, says minister
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
Markets retreat as investors mull details of economic package
Markets retreat as investors mull details of economic package
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In