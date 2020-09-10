MP CM Chouhan asks Uddhav Thackeray to resume oxygen supply to his state

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 14:21 IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday urged his Maharashtra counterpart, Uddhav Thackeray, to resume oxygen supply to his state for Covid-19 patients three days after it was stopped.

Health department officials said the Maharashtra government issued an order on September 7 directing the oxygen production units to supply 80% of their production for medical treatment in the state. The remaining 20% can be used for industrial purposes in Maharashtra, it added.

“We used to get a supply of 20 tonnes of oxygen from a company in Nagpur. I spoke to Uddhav Thackeray and urged him that at such a crisis time, the oxygen supply should not be stopped. He assured that though he himself was facing problems due to the Covid-19 situation, he would do his best in this regard,” Chouhan said.

He said the Nagpur company has assured them it would ensure supply of oxygen to Madhya Pradesh from its Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat plants. “A proposal from the company has been approved to set up an oxygen production plant in Madhya Pradesh. It will produce 200 tonnes of oxygen once it is set up within six months.”

Chouhan said the oxygen production in Madhya Pradesh has been increased from 50 tonnes to 120 tonnes daily. “By September 30, this will be 150 tonnes per day. I have urged the management of oxygen production units in Madhya Pradesh to run their plants on 100% capacity in place of 50% to 60%.”