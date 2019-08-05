MP, MLAs among 10,000 who visited Sengar in Sitapur jail, reveals CBI probe

lucknow

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:36 IST

In the last 14 months, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping an Unnao girl and attempting to kill her, had more than 10, 000 visitors in Sitapur jail, where he was lodged till now.

This was revealed during the CBI probe in the Unnao rape survivor’s road accident case.

A Delhi court on Monday directed that Sengar be shifted to Tihar jail from Sitapur jail.

Sengar-- the prime accused of the Unnao gangrape case and the recently registered accident case -- was lodged in Sitapur jail since May last year. But during his stay in jail, he used to have a good number of visitors, including few VIPs, the CBI probe found.

Talking about VIPs visiting Sengar, a jail official said Unnao MP Shakshi Maharaj, MLA from Purwa Anil Singh, agriculture minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh’s son-in-law Arun Singh (who is also named in the CBI FIR) and MLA Shailesh Singh Shailu (Sengar’s relative) were among the visitors. Maharaj visited him post Lok Sabha polls result and said he met Sengar to thank him.

Among other visitors were some leaders, lawmakers of opposition parties but most were relatives and people of his constituency, said an official, pleading anonymity.

The CBI checked the visitors’ register of Sitapur jail and found that Sengar had been meeting about 20 people a day on an average. “Over 10, 000 people visited the jail to meet Sengar. It means, he met around 20 people in a day,” said a government official, who also requested anonymity.

He added, “There are some reports that some people used to meet the MLA without even entering their details in the register. The CBI is also looking into this.”

Sitapur jail superintendent DC Mishra said, “CBI checked the record. I am not sure about the number of visitors but whoever met him (Sengar) was allowed as per rules. We have their entries and no one was allowed to meet him without following the due process.”

Another official added, “There is nothing wrong even if 10, 000 people met Sengar because the process was followed.”

The family of the rape survivor has termed the Rae Bareli accident as a conspiracy to kill her and blamed Sengar for it. After the CBI took over the case, sleuths have been digging deep to find whether the accident had any links with the jailed lawmaker, who was expelled from the BJP a few days after the accident.

On Sunday, Sengar and his accomplices in the case were taken to New Delhi and produced before a court on Monday. The court directed to send them to Tihar jail from Sitapur jail and sought their appearance on July 7. Following the Supreme Court direction’s, hearing in the Unnao rape case has been fast-tracked.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 19:13 IST