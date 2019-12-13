MSRDC to install one camera every 5km on Pune-Mum expressway to fine violators

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 18:58 IST

Pune The traffic police will deploy extra cameras to monitor traffic rule violations along the Pune-Mumbai expressway.

“We plan on installing one camera every four-five km along the 95km stretch. Traffic violators will be informed of fines on Pune-Mumbai expressway automatically. We have floated the tender for the cameras - installation and maintenance of the system. It will take three months to finish the process,” said Dilip Ukirde, chief engineer, Pune and Aurangabad division, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

A new control room will be set up in the MSRDC operation maintenance centre located in Lonavla to monitor the feed from these cameras. The driver will have to face the consequences at the next toll plaza. The charges for the violations will be levied as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, said Ukirde.

“The manpower of the control room will be outsourced. It depends on who gets the tender. Once the cameras are in place, they will record the violation, a challan will be formed and the information will be dispatched to the police who will sign off on the challan,” said Ukirde.

The initiative is a part of the effort to reduce violations like lane cutting and speeding, among others.