MSRTC installs vehicle tracking systems in all 123 Shivneri buses on Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai route

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:54 IST

PUNE The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Saturday, August 24, installed vehicle tracking systems in all 123 of its Shivneri buses plying the Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai route.

An official spokesperson of the MSRTC said, “All the 123 buses plying on the Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai route have been installed with the tracking systems which will help us identify the real-time location of the buses. This will help both to department in tracking buses, while at the same time informing passengers about the ‘live’ status of respective buses.”

MSRTC will also be developing a mobile application that will be operational in the next two months which will enable the passengers to track the ‘live’ location of buses on their phones.

The spokesperson said, “Development of mobile application will take another two months. Meanwhile, we will be installing LCD touch screens at Shivneri bus stops in both cities which will be display the ‘live location’ of buses.”

According to MSRTC officials, this project currently has been implemented for the Shivneri buses, however, it will eventually be extended to the all buses belonging to MSRTC.

Abhishek Nayak, a regular traveler to Mumbai from the city via Shivneri buses, said, “This vehicle tracking systems would really be of great help to the passengers. During heavy rains, when buses are delayed by more than one hour, passengers are often left stranded without information on time of arrival. With ‘live’ tracking this will change.”

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 15:51 IST