MSRTC resumes: 50 buses to ply 6 routes in rural Pune

cities

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:24 IST

PUNE The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has resumed its bus services in parts of the state, including Pune district where the administration has put in operation 50 state transport (ST) buses, outside city limits.

The buses will ply on six routes as of now on an experimental basis, and later, will be extended to other routes.

The buses will travel between Hadapsar and Baramati, Wagholi and Shirur, Chakan and Alephata, Indapur and Baramati, Saswad and Kapurhol and Rajgurunagar to Bhimashankar, all which fall under the Pune district.

“We have started this bus service initially on an experimental basis and all the necessary precautionary measures like sanitising each bus, and using sanitisers and face masks for all our drivers and conductors. As of now, 50 buses are running on six routes only in the rural parts of Pune district.” said Yamini Joshi, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.

MSRTC stopped all its transport operations after the lockdown was announced in late March.

BOXX

MSRTC buses in Pune district

The buses will travel between...

Hadapsar and Baramati

Wagholi and Shirur

Chakan and Alephata

Indapur and Baramati

Saswad and Kapurhol

Rajgurunagar and Bhimashankar district.