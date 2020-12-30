MSRTC shifts terminus from Shivajinagar to Wakdewadi, operations commence

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 21:42 IST

Pune Operations commenced at Wakdewadi bus terminus on Monday after Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) shifted operations from Shivajinagar bus depot, in the light of the metro rail work.

Passengers who were unaware of the change visited the old depot and were directed to Wakdewadi, which is 1.5 kilometre from the Shivajinagar depot, by the authorities.

According to officials, the Shivajinagar terminus will remain closed for the next three years as metro rail terminus is being constructed under the state transport depot, crucial for buses going towards Aurangabad and Ahmednagar.

Approximately 1,400 buses ply every day from the earlier Shivajinagar, now Wakdewadi bus terminus. Once the metro station is ready, MSRTC will shift back its terminus to Shivajinagar.