MSRTC should stop playing with lives of people, says accident survivor

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:09 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Hindorao Devkar, 71, a resident of a village in Miraj taluka of Sangli and one of the accident survivors, fell out of the bus when it slid off the road and toppled for the first time and watched it pass over his head two more times before landing on the ground.

Devkar has served in the Indian Army for 26 years before retiring in 1990.

“Ask the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) officials to stop playing with our lives. This is not what we deserve,” said Devkar.

The 28-year-old bus driver, Amit Abhinandan Chaugule, had no control of the gear, according to Devkar. “I do not know what exactly the problem was, but from what I could gather, he could not handle the gears on the bus.”

“About half a kilometre before the accident took place, he had made a similar attempt at changing gears which roared in response and made a screechy sound,” said Devkar.

“I heard cries of people shouting for help and my blood pressure,” said Devkar, who underwent angioplasty four times.

“I was returning home after a fourth angioplasty that I underwent in Pune. I lived with my daughter there. I have raised my daughters and when I saw young boys and girls in the accident, my heart went out to them. They did not deserve this,” said Devkar who injured his foot in the accident.

