Multi-crore Delhi gold seizure: NIA claims incriminating evidence found in Sangli search op

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:17 IST

PUNE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Delhi, conducted searches in four locations in two states, Maharashtra and Assam.

In Maharashtra, the searches were conducted in Sangli and in Assam, the search was conducted in Guwahati, according to a statement issued by NIA.

The searches are related to a gold seizure worth Rs 42.89 crore made at a New Delhi railway station on August 28 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

“During the searches, incriminating documents and electronic devices containing details of suspicious transactions, as well as of persons involved in the instant crime, who also have links abroad, including Myanmar and Nepal, were seized,” read a part of the statement issued by the agency on Thursday.

The gold, found to be weighing 83.62kg, was in the possession of eight people who were carrying fake Aadhaar cards, according to earlier reports.

The eight were identified as Ravikiran Gaikwad, Pawan Kumar Gaikwad, Yogesh Hanmant Rupnar, Abhijeet Babar, Saddam Patel, Avdhut Arun Vibhuti, Sachin Appaso Hasabe, and Dilip Laxman Patil, according to NIA.

They had alighted the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express when they were intercepted at New Delhi railway station by DRI.

On September 16, the NIA took over the investigation and registered a case in which Section 16 of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was invoked.

The activities of these men were terrorist in nature and were “threatening the economic security and damaging the monetary stability of India,” according to the allegations made by NIA in its case.