Home / Cities / Mum-Pune special trains in place of DQ, Indrayani

Mum-Pune special trains in place of DQ, Indrayani

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:09 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

PUNE The Central Railways (CR) has announced the running of five special trains from October 9.

Of these five specials, two trains will run between Pune and Mumbai.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, train services between both cities have been shut down, until now.

According to information released by the Central Railways on Wednesday, a ‘Mumbai-Pune Superfast Special Daily’ (train number 02123) will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and arrive in Pune the same day, starting October 9.

A Superfast Special Daily (train number 02124) will leave Pune railway station, starting October 10, and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, the same day.

The halts and timings of these trains will be the same as the Deccan Queen Express (train no. 12123/12124), starting from Pune at 7.15am and reaching Mumbai at 10.15am; starting from Mumbai at 5.10pm and reaching Pune at 8.25 pm.

There will be 10 second sitting class coaches, four AC chair cars and two second- class seating coaches in the train.

A second Mumbai-Pune Superfast Special train will mirror the timings of the Indrayani Express (train number 22105/22106), starting from Pune at 6.35pm and reaching Mumbai at 10pm; starting from Mumbai at 5.40 am and reaching Pune at 9.05 am.

This ‘Mumbai-Pune Superfast Special Daily’ (train number 02015) will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from October 9 and arrive in Pune the same day. The superfast special (train number 02016) will leave Pune from October 9, and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, the same day.

There will be 12 second class seating coaches and two AC chair cars in this train.

The other three special trains are the Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto special daily train, Mumbai-Gondia superfast special daily and the Mumbai-Solapur superfast special daily train.

