Mumbai: 7-year-old UK returnee who tested positive for Covid-19 sent to hotel

cities Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 00:50 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Healthcare workers conduct Covid-19 screening and swab test at Goregaon.
Healthcare workers conduct Covid-19 screening and swab test at Goregaon.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Tuesday sent a seven-year-old United Kingdom (UK) citizen to a private hotel, after her family refused to send her to a government institutional quarantine.

The girl had returned to Ulhasnagar from the UK with her parents on December 8. The UMC had conducted Covid tests for the family. The girl tested positive this week, while the parents tested negative.

“We tried to convince the parents to send the girl to institutional quarantine. We also agreed to take her mother along. However, the family was reluctant to send her,” said Raja Rijhwani, medical officer, UMC.

He added, “We visited their house and managed to convince them. The family then agreed to isolate the girl at a private quarantine facility. Considering their demand, we sent the girl to a private hotel for isolation.”

