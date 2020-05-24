e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mumbai civic body issues notice to doctor for prescribing test to asymptomatic Covid-19 patient

Mumbai civic body issues notice to doctor for prescribing test to asymptomatic Covid-19 patient

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 00:54 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a show-cause notice to a general physician from Ghatkopar for violating the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guideline by allegedly prescribing a coronavirus swab test to an asymptomatic patient. The civic body has also threatened to cancel the doctor’s registration if he fails to respond to the notice within 24 hours. The development has garnered criticism from the medical fraternity.

As per the show-cause issued by the assistant commissioner of N ward, who owns a clinic at Ghatkopar has been found in violation of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897; the Disaster Management Act, 2005, as well as the guidelines issued by BMC over Covid-19 testing.

“Now, it has come to the native of this office, based on reports of one number of patients that you have not been following the said ICMR guidelines scrupulously, especially regarding the testing of asymptomatic patients,” reads the notice signed by the assistant civic commissioner Ajit Ambi.

In the second para, the officer has been directed to respond to the letter and explain why his licence should not be cancelled.

Despite repeated attempts, Ambi did not respond to HT’s calls till the time of going to the press.

However, one of the doctor’s colleagues, said, “These are the ways the corporation is trying to scare us so that we don’t run many tests and so that they can show lesser number of Covid cases. If a patient doesn’t show symptoms but based on our expertise if we feel the need to run a test then the corporation has no right to stop us.”

According to the rules of Indian Medical Council (IMC), the apex body holds the power to cancel the licence of any doctor. Dr Shivkumar Utture, president of the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), has confirmed the development and said, “The corporation can’t cancel the registration of any doctor. We are the only authorised body.”

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has criticised the move and termed it ‘discouraging and demoralising’, especially as the development comes a day after a general physician had lost his life to Covid-19 in Chembur.

“We don’t need threatening letters, we need safety gears. Such arrogant behaviour will discourage doctors,” said Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, IMA, Maharastra.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In