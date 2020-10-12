e-paper
Home / Cities / Mumbai man rapes 13-year-old, circulates video of crime, arrested

Mumbai man rapes 13-year-old, circulates video of crime, arrested

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 00:45 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Vanrai police arrested a 23-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor in Goregaon. The accused had also circulated the video clip of the crime among the residents of the child’s housing society.

According to the 13-year-old survivor, the accused lives near her house. Last year in October, he took the girl to his house and sexually assaulted her. However, she did not reveal the incident to anyone.

A few days ago, the girl discovered that the accused had recorded the crime and circulated the video clip among her society members.

She then revealed the incident to her parents and approached the police.

The accused has been booked under sections 376 (3) [commits rape on a woman under sixteen years], 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

An officer from Vanrai police station said, “We arrested the accused as soon as we registered the case and also seized his mobile phone. We are trying to ensure that the video does not get circulated.”

