e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mumbai man stabbed 17 times: 29-year-old accused held from Solapur

Mumbai man stabbed 17 times: 29-year-old accused held from Solapur

The accused and the victim were rivals and used to have fights frequently

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 00:59 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
The accused first fled to Pune and then to Solapur.
The accused first fled to Pune and then to Solapur. (HT FILE)
         

Mumbai crime branch’s unit 11 on Thursday evening arrested a 29-year-old man from Solapur district, who along with four associates allegedly murdered a Goregaon resident after stabbing him 17 times with a chopper on December 17.

The police said the victim, Amin Khan, 42, and the accused, Sohel Saeed Munshi, were involved in illicit activities such as supplying illegal electric connections to locals. The duo were rivals and used to have fights frequently.

According to the crime branch, Munshi is involved in at least 12 assault cases. He was earlier externed twice from the city, said a police officer.

On December 17, Khan was at Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon. Munshi along with his three brothers and a 16-year-old attacked Khan with a knife and choppers. They stabbed Khan 17 times. He was rushed to a hospital by some locals, but was declared dead before admission, said inspector Sunil Mane of unit 11. Bangur Nagar police nabbed Munshi’s four aides.

Crime branch officers then started a parallel probe and learnt that Munshi was hiding in Pune. However, when they had reached there, Munshi had left for Solapur. The police then traced him through his phone and nabbed him on Thursday evening from Solapur. He was brought to Mumbai and handed over to the Bangur Nagar police, Mane said.

.

top news
BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
‘In dangerous mood, will bury you’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns gangsters
‘In dangerous mood, will bury you’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns gangsters
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
Covid update: Dharavi no new case; cold storage testing; UK tourists tracking
Covid update: Dharavi no new case; cold storage testing; UK tourists tracking
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In