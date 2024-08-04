1 drowns at Tansa dam, 7 rescued

One person drowned and seven others rescued when their Toyota Qualis was washed away by the overflowing waters of the Tansa dam on Saturday evening. The group had come to celebrate Gatari (the last day before the holy month of Shravan begins) in the BMC-owned dam. Tansa lake is located in Shahapur tehsil of Thane and the 3-km dam has 38 gates. A BMC staffer said that one of the youths stayed in Tansa village and had called his friends for celebration on Saturday. They entered an inside road that led very close to the dam. However, on Saturday, nine gates were opened and all of them were caught in the rushing water. HT Image

“We tried to rescue them all, but Ganesh Shelkande of Titwala drowned and died. His body was later fished out,” said Inspector Jitendra Thakur of Shahapur police station.

According to a BMC worker, the youths reportedly had liquor and were making reels for social media when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile five gates of the Bhatsa dam in Shahapur were also opened on Saturday as the water levels crossed 138 metres. Explaining why, Ravi Pawar, executive engineer of Bhatsa lake, said, “It has been raining very heavily in this belt since Friday.”