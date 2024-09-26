1 lakh ZP teachers go on leave, prompt edu min to convene meeting

Mumbai: Around one lakh teachers from Zilla Parishad and local body-run schools across Maharashtra went on mass leave on Wednesday to protest against a range of issues, including allotment of non-academic activities, appointment of retired teachers on contractual basis, delays in provision of school uniforms and textbooks to students and mismanagement of the school nutrition scheme. HT Image

The protest was backed by a number of organisations and teachers’ unions including the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Committee (MSPTC), the Maharashtra Teachers Democratic Alliance (TDF), the Anganwadi Karma Sabha Maharashtra State and the Students Federation of India. Teachers staged protests in front the collector’s office in several districts demanding resolution of their long-standing greivances and concerns.

MSPTC, one of the leading organisations behind the agitation, said the mass leave campaign was planned in response to the government’s inaction on issues affecting both teachers and the quality of education in schools. It said the campaign was largely successful, barring in Pune and Kolhapur districts, where protests were not allowed in anticipation of visits by home minister Amit Shah and prime minister Narendra Modi.

Bhausabheb Chaskar, who spoke at a protest in Ahmednagar, said it was regrettable that the government had not taken a favourable stance to resolve the teachers’ demands. “There is a clear lack of understanding and willingness to engage in meaningful discussions with primary teachers’ associations. We are distressed and have been left with no option but to protest,” said Chaskar.

Vijay Kombey, chairperson of MSPTC, said primary schools run by local self-government bodies had become laboratories for experimentation. “Teachers are being forced to prioritise non-educational activities over classroom instruction, which is detrimental to students’ progress,” he said.

Kombey also condemned decisions taken by the state government on March 15 and September 5 regarding appointment of retired or contractual teachers in schools with fewer than 20 students. “The decisions were in violation of the Right to Education Act, 2009. They were also aimed at shutting down schools in remote areas,” he said.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, Kombey noted that the spontaneous response of teachers to the protest had compelled the minister of school education to organise an online meeting with union leaders.

“Since online discussions are often unproductive, we have requested an in-person meeting with the education minister in Mumbai next week,” said Kombey.