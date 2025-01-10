Mumbai: For 50 of the 61 days in November-December last year, 10 of Mumbai’s 33 continuous air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) exceeded the CPCB’s permissible limit for PM2.5, according to a report by Waatavaran, a Mumbai-based environmental organisation. 10 locations in city breaches PM2.5 limits on 50 days: Report

PM2.5, or fine particulate matter, is a dangerous pollutant that can enter the blood system and lungs, causing cardiovascular and respiratory disease, and cancers. The National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) set by the U.S. Environmental protection agency (EPA) recommends that daily average concentrations of PM 2.5 should not exceed 35 micrograms per cubic meter.

Waatavaran’s data showed that Borivali East and Malad West breached limits on 90% of days, Bandra Kurla Complex and Navy Nagar Colaba on 87%, Chembur on 84%, and Mazagaon and Kherwadi in Bandra East on 80%. The CPCB’s permissible limit for PM2.5 is 40 µg/m³, with sources including road dust, construction, and industrial emissions.

The report highlighted that PM2.5 levels peaked during the first week of November, with meteorological factors playing a significant role. December rains briefly cleared pollutants, preventing worse outcomes. On January 1, the BMC enforced a blanket stop on construction in Borivali East and Byculla under GRAP-4. However, experts argue that more area-specific and source-based strategies are needed year-round.

“It’s crucial to monitor hourly PM2.5 peaks to identify pollution hotspots and sources,” said Bhagwan Kesbhat, founder of Waatavaran. The report suggests tracking wind-carried dust and collecting more data to inform targeted actions. Kesbhat stressed that air pollution remains among the top 10 health hazards.

On Thursday, Mumbai’s AQI was 133 (moderate), with PM2.5 as the primary pollutant. Shivaji Nagar recorded an AQI of 214 (poor) for the fourth consecutive day, while most stations remained in the moderate category.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the city remained above normal, with the IMD reporting 34.1°C maximum and 17.9°C minimum in Santacruz, and 31.4°C maximum and 21.8°C minimum in Colaba. A western disturbance is likely to raise minimum temperatures by 2-3°C across Maharashtra.