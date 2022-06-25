10% water cut in city thanks to low rains
Mumbai Inadequate rainfall during June means that Mumbaikars will be facing a 10% cut in regular water supply, starting Monday (June 27).
The overall water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to the city has dipped below 10% due to inadequate rainfall this month. As of June 24, these lakes have 9.77% useful water quantity. HT had reported on Friday that the city’s rainfall deficit for the month so far stands at a significant 47%.
On June 12, the water stock in the lakes was around 13% and civic officials had said that the current stock would last till the end of July.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said that in June, the city has faced 70% less rainfall than last year.
“The current water stock this year is lesser than what it was in 2021. If inadequate rainfall continues, then the shortage of water is going to create immense problems for Mumbaikars. Therefore, a 10% water cut will be implemented across Mumbai from Monday, until there is adequate rainfall. The same will be implemented at areas under Thane and Bhiwandi municipal corporations as well,” said civic officials on Friday.
Mumbai gets its daily water supply from seven lakes, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi. Last year, the BMC had announced the construction of a desalination plant in Manori, to ensure the city’s dependency on these seven lakes is minimised. The civic body has also appealed to Mumbaikars to use water cautiously.
