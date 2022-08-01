1000 plus campaigners sing national anthem to save Aarey
Mumbai: In order to evoke the spirit of unity and patriotism and send a strong message to the critics of the Save Aarey movement that their protests are not ‘anti-development’, over 1,000 plus campaigners, gathered at Aarey Colony’s Birsa Munda Chowk on Sunday morning, sung the powerful rendition of the Indian national anthem toward the end of their demonstration at 1pm.
The campaigners have been gathering at the chowk every Sunday since July 3, to protest against the Metro-3 carshed in Aarey’s Prajapur village after deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced reinstating the controversial project back in Aarey Colony, as opposed to its alternative site at Kanjurmarg, which was the preferred choice for the previous MVA government.
Sunday’s demonstration, specifically calling for the MMRCL to stop further removal of vegetation from the depot plot (which environmentalists say is in violation of Supreme Court orders) marked the largest Save Aarey gathering yet since July 3.
Starting July 24, the MMRCL began carrying out preparatory work to clear the plot of existing vegetation using earthmoving machines. MMRCL has repeatedly maintained that they have not cut any more trees on site, a claim which has been contested hotly by activists. A comparison of photos of the Metro-3 carshed plot in Aarey, taken by Hindustan Times over the last week shows that a significant amount of green cover on the plot has since been cleared.
“This is a violation of a Supreme Court order barring further cutting of trees. The case will be heard by the Supreme Court in the next week. We are hoping that the violation will be recognised and that a stop work order will be given until various petitions pending before the SC are resolved,” said Omkar Babur, an Aarey resident.
Cassandra Nazareth, who volunteers with the Aarey Conservation Group and has been a regular at the Sunday gatherings said, “It is a complete misconstruction to say that we are against the metro, and therefore somehow against development and growth of the nation. Our protests are to save what little is left of Mumbai’s natural heritage. This would be easily possible if the carshed were shifted to Kanjurmarg.”
Prakash Bhoir, an adivasi leader and resident of Keltipada in Aarey Colony, who was present at Sunday’s protest, told Hindustan Times that Aarey’s tribal communities are planning an even bigger demonstration against the Metro-3 depot on August 9, which is observed globally as World Tribal Day. “Though we are joining other environmentalists in protests every weekend, we want to send a message purely from the perspective of indigenous people that such infrastructure development in our home will not be tolerated,” he said.
-
41-year-old pillion rider run over by truck on his birthday
Thane: In an ill-fated ride, a 41-year-old man on hIdentified as Santosh Mistry, a resident of Sathe Nagar, Thane'sbirthday on Sunday, who was riding with his driver to finalise a venue for his birthday party died in a road accident near Kharegaon toll naka, after his bike skid due to pebbles scattered on the roadside and got run over by a speeding truck. Mistry was headed towards Dombivli from Thane in a Honda Shine bike.
-
Merger on cards: Cantonment residents seek clarity on several issues
As the Union government is seeking excision (removal) of civilian areas of seven cantonments, including Pune, and their merger with neighbourhood municipal corporation or council area, civic activists and cantonment residents have demanded clarity on several issues. The three cantonment boards of Pune, Khadki and Dehu were dissolved in February 2021. The term of the board ended in February 2020 and after that two extensions were granted by the union government.
-
Lekhpal recruitment exam: Aspirants allege foul play, create ruckus
Aspirants of lekhpal recruitment examination created a ruckus at Chetna Girls Intermediate College in Kareli area on Sunday alleging that certain centre officials were providing unfair advantage to a woman aspirant. An enquiry has been handed over to ADM (city) and SP (city) in this connection, district administration officials said. Another room invigilator supported the claims of other aspirants. Further action will be taken on the basis of the report and evidences, SSP-Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey added.
-
Hyderabad techie rescued from valley near Dhakoba fort after 11 hours
A techie from Hyderabad – Vinod Chalpati Bagul, a solo trekker, had a lucky escape as Bagul was rescued after 11 hours from a valley near Dhakoba fort, near Junnar on Sunday. Bagul came to Murbad on Saturday evening to trek Dhakoba fort using Google Maps. From Murbad he arrived at Tokavde village at 3 pm and started trekking at Durg- Dhakoba fort with a 15 kg bag on his shoulder.
-
Breastfeeding awareness week: Rural women in UP show improvement on index of breastfeeding newborns
Mothers in rural areas of the state have improved on index for breastfeeding newborns on first day of birth as compared to mothers in urban areas in Uttar Pradesh. According to NFHS-IV data that was released in 2015-16, 64.9% mothers in urban areas could breastfeed their children while 68.1% mothers in rural areas did it. In NFHS-V, the data changed to 75.5% among mothers in urban areas and 82.3% for mothers in rural areas.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics