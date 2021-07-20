10-year-old boy washed away due to heavy rains in Mumbai

A 10-year-old boy drowned in Mumbai after he was swept away in a drain due to the incessant rains in the city, fire department officials said, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The fire department added that the minor’s body was later recovered.

Heavy rainfall has been battering Mumbai and its neighbouring regions, including Thane and Palghar districts after torrential rain triggered by a thunderstorm hit the state during the early hours of Sunday. Between 12am and 4am on Sunday, Mumbai received 235mm of rain, according to weather officials – only hours after it gauged the season’s highest daily rainfall (253mm) on Friday.

Such extreme weather conditions led to waterlogging, and even incidents of electrocutions, landslides and house collapses in Mumbai, resulting in the death of at least 31 people. Several of them died in two separate landslides in Mumbai’s Chembur and the suburb of Vikhroli, which also left six people injured.

This comes after a four-year-old boy drowned after being swept away into a swollen drain in Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday. The incident occurred in Thane’s Ulhasnagar township, and the boy’s body was recovered before being sent to a government hospital for a postmortem report.

Four separate incidents of wall collapses triggered by heavy rainfall were also reported in Thane. A watchman was injured after a tree fell on him at a residential complex in Ghodbunder Road, news agency PTI reported. Four auto-rickshaws were also crushed to the ground after a 15-feet wall of a compound collapsed in the Wagle Estate area in Thane.

Mumbai local train services were severely affected due to the rain, with several long-distance trains short-terminated, diverted or rescheduled, Central Railway (CR) stated in a release. However, services were restored on Monday and are currently operating normally, the CR added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, has issued an orange weather alert till July 23. According to its latest update from Tuesday morning, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to observe moderate to heavy rain with the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places for Tuesday and Wednesday.