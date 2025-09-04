11 Institutes from Maha in NIRF top 100 list

Mumbai: Eleven institutes from Maharashtra feature among the top 100 educational institutions across the country, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 list released by the union ministry of education on Thursday. The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) maintained its third position in the overall rankings while other institutions in the state witnessed significant changes in their position compared to last year. Mumbai University secured the 92nd position in the overall rankings (Hindustan Times)

The University of Mumbai (MU) recorded one of its best performances so far by breaking into the top 100 for the first time. It climbed to the 92nd position in the overall category, improving from last year’s 101-150 band, with a score of 49.80 points. In the university-specific category, MU also rose from the 61st to the 54th place nationwide.

“Over the last five years, Mumbai University has consistently improved its position in the NIRF rankings. Our quality work in teaching, learning and resources, graduation outcomes, and outreach and inclusivity has yielded results,” said MU vice chancellor, Prof Ravindra Kulkarni. MU has also invested in research, encouraged publications, and implemented reforms that will reflect in future rankings, he said.

IIT-B scored 81.62 in the overall category, 83.65 in engineering, 65.82 in management, and 77.80 in research.

“We are happy to maintain our strong performance in the NIRF rankings,” IIT-B director Prof Shireesh Kedare. “These rankings encourage healthy competition and remind us to keep raising our standards to strengthen India’s education system.”

In the management category, IIM Mumbai retained its strong standing by securing the sixth place nationally. Director Prof Manoj Tiwari said the ranking reflects the collective efforts of faculty, students, alumni, and partners.

“Our focus remains on nurturing responsible leaders and advancing cutting-edge research,” he said.

Other top performers from the state include the Homi Bhabha National Institute, which improved its ranking from 27th to 20th, and Symbiosis International, which climbed from the 52nd to the 40th position.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) slipped dramatically in the overall rankings, from the 37th position last year to the 91st this year. The Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai also slipped from the 56th to the 64th position.